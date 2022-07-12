ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, NY

NY Boulders’ Pitcher to Represent Team at All-Star Game Next Week

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 1 day ago

The Boulders will be represented at the Frontier League’s All Star game next week. More on that from...

www.wrcr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Top 15 New Jersey Golf Courses You Can Actually Play This Summer

Golfweek has shared the top 15 public-access golf courses in New Jersey for 2022. If you haven’t already upgraded your clubs or personalized golf balls this season, now is the time to do it. It’s summer, the weather is beautiful, and you’ll want to let your buddies know about the next tee time sooner rather than later.
GOLF
iona.edu

Historic Day in New York as Iona College Becomes Iona University

New Rochelle, N.Y. – It was a historic day as one of New York’s most influential colleges announced it had officially become Iona University. Founded in 1940 with more than 50,000 alumni around the world, Iona University celebrated the news with an unveiling on its New Rochelle campus.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Register Citizen

Bowling and gaming center coming to Danbury Fair mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A California-based operator of amusement and bowling centers is coming to the Danbury Fair mall. Round1 Bowling & Amusement offers a variety of activities, according to officials with Macerich, the Santa Monica-based company that owns Danbury Fair mall. In addition to bowling, Round1 offers arcade games, billiards, karaoke, ping pong and darts.
DANBURY, CT
wrcr.com

Jacques Michel, Community Leader in Spring Valley, Dies at 82

A beloved leader in Spring Valley’s Haitian community has died. The Reverend Dr. Jacques Michel had worked as a Rockland County deputy sheriff, and was the first Haitian elected to the Rockland County legislature in 2007. He was appointed as a Spring Valley Village Court Justice in 2016, though he stepped down a year later. It turns out, in 1978, he was convicted of federal immigration fraud for helping Haitian nationals become U.S. citizens, and it was that act of kindness that would keep him from the bench. Seema Roc is the president and co-host of the “Panic Radio Show” here on WRCR which focuses on Haitian culture, and says he was very involved in the community…
SPRING VALLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pomona, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Two Towns Dominate Among Most Photographed Restaurants in Bergen

Yelp has shared the interestingly titled list of the Top 50 most photographed businesses in North Jersey (Read Full List). The list is “unlike any other” and features both faves, hidden spots and “off-the-beaten-path” places “tucked away in a strip mall”. Across the sixteen...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Home Game#Sports Reporter#Clover#The Frontier League#The New York Boulders#Wrcr Am 1700#Eastern
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
abc7ny.com

WABC-TV news director Rehan Aslam dies following cancer battle

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Channel 7 Eyewitness News family, news director Rehan Aslam, who died over the weekend following a year-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Aslam was an incredible...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
boozyburbs.com

Rockland BBQ Restaurant is Expanding with New Location

Longtime BBQ joint Bailey’s Smokehouse is adding a new location later this year. This new spot will be in New City located t 191 Main Street. Bailey’s, which began 1995, serves up “the best bbq East of the Mississippi” in Orangeburg, NY using meats smoked in-house using locally sourced hardwoods. All meats are rubbed or marinated and slow cooked in Southern Pride smokers for up to twelve hours.
NEW CITY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

FASTEN SEATBELTS SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS, YOUR ELECTRICITY IS ABOUT TO DOUBLE AS CON EDISON NEW DELIVERS THE JUICE. SUSTAINABLE ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT SHIFTS AS IT TURNS OVER CLIENTS TO CON EDISON UNTIL ENERGY PRICES DECLINE.

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey July 12, 2022:. One supplier Constellation Energy has informed customers in White Plains they could purchase electricity directly from them, bypassing Con Edison but the cost per kilowatt hour would double from about 7-1/2 cents a kilowatt hour to 15 cents a kilowatt hour, a possibility that will start to come true in two weeks.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mypaperonline.com

Livingston Thrift Shop Has Heavenly Finds

Volunteer Heather Chandler of South Orange will tell you that “every day is new and exciting at Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop”. At the shop, located at 94 E. Mount Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, people can find a variety of items at prices which Chandler compared to those at an old school garage sale. However, it is not only the items which draw people in, but the atmosphere, which manager Erin McChesney of East Hanover compares to that of the tv show.
LIVINGSTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy