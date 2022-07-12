NY Boulders’ Pitcher to Represent Team at All-Star Game Next Week

A beloved leader in Spring Valley’s Haitian community has died. The Reverend Dr. Jacques Michel had worked as a Rockland County deputy sheriff, and was the first Haitian elected to the Rockland County legislature in 2007. He was appointed as a Spring Valley Village Court Justice in 2016, though he stepped down a year later. It turns out, in 1978, he was convicted of federal immigration fraud for helping Haitian nationals become U.S. citizens, and it was that act of kindness that would keep him from the bench. Seema Roc is the president and co-host of the “Panic Radio Show” here on WRCR which focuses on Haitian culture, and says he was very involved in the community…

SPRING VALLEY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO