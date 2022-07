A Brazilian passenger was arrested on board a Delta Airlines flight after assaulting a flight attendant and passenger on Tuesday.The pilot on the flight from São Paulo to New York had to divert the plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where US federal agents took the man into custody.The passenger allegedly struck a crew member and another passenger during a flight in the middle of the night after the flight had departed from Guarulhos Airport, the airline told Brazilian news outlet G1.Other passengers who witnessed the altercation said the man initiated the fight, but it was unknown who he had...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO