Tell us: have you contacted or been contacted by an old friend?

By Guardian community team
 1 day ago
Smiling woman holding a smartphone. Photograph: Alexander Korzh/Alamy

The more of a surprise a message is, the greater the appreciation the recipient feels, according to a recent study – meaning that any hesitation you might have about contacting an old friend may be misplaced.

We would like to hear your positive stories of contacting – or being contacted – by an old friend. What were the circumstances? How did you feel about it? Did it rekindle your friendship?

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy .

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

