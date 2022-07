The Detroit Lions have had a rough past 30 years. There have been the highs of record breaking receivers and winning seasons. There have also been the lows of playoff heartbreak and long losing streaks. Oh and the infamous 0-16 season. The Lions hit another reset button last year when they traded long time QB Matthew Stafford and went into full rebuild mode hoping this time would be different. While some people doubt, I think this time is different. So different that the Detroit Lions can be a playoff team this year.

