The Colorado Avalanche could serve as a model rebuild for NHL franchises looking to go from the bottom-dwellers to champions. Just a few years ago, the Avs were a total nightmare, yet the work from the front office and the players on the ice have resulted in the birth of a potential dynasty. As a reward for winning the Stanley Cup this season, Avs legend Joe Sakic has been promoted to a new role in the organization, taking over as President of Hockey Operations, per Peter Baugh.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO