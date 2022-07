The long-awaited day has arrived, with the release of the first science image taken using the James Webb Space Telescope. According to NASA, the image is the deepest and sharpest ever taken of the distant universe in the infrared, and it shows the glittering galaxies of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. A galaxy cluster is a huge group of hundreds or thousands of galaxies, and this one was observed in a relatively dim patch of the sky. The image appears bright and full because of Webb's extremely sensitive instruments, which are able to pick up the very faint light given off by these extremely distant objects.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO