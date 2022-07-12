ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filmmaker asks Trump to discuss Jan. 6 attack. See his response

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder discusses an excerpt from his docuseries “Unprecedented,”...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 468

Shari Mullinax
1d ago

trump is a criminal! he is the one who started the big lie and he is the one keeping it going. get real, people he tried to incite a coup.

Reply(122)
316
camille
1d ago

Trump is a treasonous criminal and needs to be in prison before he finishes the job he started of destroying our democracy. I don’t know how anyone can watch the hearings where his formerly loyal supporters and people surrounding him are coming forward essentially telling us he was responsible for the January 6 insurrection cannot come to that conclusion. So many people died and were severely hurt, he cares about no one but himself and he has blood on his hands and doesn’t regret his actions at all.

Reply(22)
175
Candy
1d ago

Trump said on national TV if he lost the election he was going to say the election was stolen from him and his supporters. Now it's time to clean up all Trump lies and corruption against our democracy.

Reply(3)
149
