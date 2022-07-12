ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Boy, 17, Shot & Killed In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of East 29th Street about 10:30 p.m. found Tiya Otugo shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 45, Charged With Murder In Reisterstown Road Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said. Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled Lewis’ death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting. Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses. The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police officer arrested in federal drug case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges linked to a drug distribution conspiracy, authorities said. Officer Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday and ordered to remain in custody while awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Person Shot, Killed In Southeast Baltimore On Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said. Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed. Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting. Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Investigators Release Video Of Baltimore Police Fatal Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State investigators have released video footage of a Baltimore police officer colliding with—and ultimately killing—a man on a scooter while en route to a report of a stabbing in East Baltimore in June. Video footage provided by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General shows officer Alexis Acosta driving along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street and colliding with 58-year-old Terry Harrell at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on June 21. Harrell died from his injuries on June 23, according to state investigators. The video footage shows Alexis driving through a red light prior to colliding with Harrell. Harrell can be seen flying off of his scooter. There are two angles from which to view the crash: from a camera in the distance and from the body-worn camera that the officer was wearing on the day of the collision. Investigators included a warning that says the video may be disturbing to viewers. “I got into a crash. I got into a crash. Send me an ambulance immediately,” an officer shouted into his police radio. Acosta suffered minor injuries following the deadly collision, according to state investigators.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cold Case Closed: DNA From Kidnapping And Killing Leads Howard County Detectives To Laurel Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Laurel man has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a 28-year-old woman four decades ago, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County. Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, faces a charge of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, and kidnapping in a cold case that dates back to March 29, 1982, Howard County officials said. Laney Lee McGadney left her apartment in Columbia to walk to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center that day, according to authorities. Bystanders recall seeing someone abduct McGadney as she was walking along Oakland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
