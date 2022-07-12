Back-to-school: Planning the cafeteria menu for lunch at Central Florida schools

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO