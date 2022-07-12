ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Championship Tee Times - First Two Rounds

By Andrew Wright
 2 days ago

Tee times for the first two rounds of the historic 150th Open Championship have been released by the R&A, as the world's best prepare to pit their wits against the famous Old Course of St Andrews for the final men's Major of the year.

Paul Lawrie has been given the honour of hitting the first tee shot at 6.35am on Thursday morning, while Collin Morikawa gets his title defence underway alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 9.58am.

Tiger Woods headlines the afternoon wave on day one in the Home of Golf, teeing off at 2.59pm with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa. Check out the full rundown of tee times for the first two rounds:

150th Open Championship tee times - Rounds one and two

All times local BST

6.35am/11.36am: Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6.46am/11.47am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (A)

6.57am/11.58am: Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

7.08am/12.09pm: Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7.19am/12.20pm: Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

7.30am/12.31pm: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

7.41am/12.42pm: Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

7.52am/12.53pm: John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

8.03am/1.04pm: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

8.14am/1.15pm: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

8.25am/1.26pm: Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8.36am/1.37pm : Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8.47am/1.48pm: Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9.03am/2.04pm: Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

9.14am/2.15pm: Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

9.25am/2.26pm: Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

9.36am/2.37pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9.47am/2.48pm: Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Højgaard, Sihwan Kim

9.58am/2.59pm: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schaufele

10.09am/3.10pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10.20am3.21pm: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

10.31am/3.32pm: Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10.42am/3.43pm: Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10.53am/3.54pm: Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

11.04am/4.05pm: Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11.15am/4.16pm: Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

11.36am/6.35am: Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

11.47am/6.46am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow

11.58am/6.57am: Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

12.09pm/7.08am: Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

12.20pm/7.19am: Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

12.31pm/7.30am: Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

12.42pm/7.41am: Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

12.53pm/7.52am: Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (A)

1.04pm/8.03am: Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

1.15pm/8.14am: Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

1.26pm/8.25am: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann,Tyrrell Hatton

1.37pm/8.36am: Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A)

1.48pm/8.47am: Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

2.04pm/9.03am: David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

2.15pm/9.14am: Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

2.26pm/9.25am: Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

2.37pm/9.36am: Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (A)

2.48pm/9.47am: Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

2.59pm/9.58am: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

3.10pm/10.09am: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

3.21pm/10.20am: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

3.32pm/10.31am: Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala

3.43pm/10.42am: Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

3.54pm/10.53am: John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

4.05pm/11.04am: Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie

4.16pm/11.15am: Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

