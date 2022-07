A large property zoned for luxury home development and held in a trust was proposed to be rezoned for commercial development, which the city decided against doing. Curtsinger Tennessee Community Property Trust holds about 21 acres at located just northeast of the junction of Nolensville Road and Summerlyn Drive. Two buildings already sit on a small part of the property, serving as a residence with the land also seeing agricultural development. On nearly all sides of the property are residential parcels except to the south where The Church at Nolensville sits near a vacant expanse.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO