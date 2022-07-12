Milwaukee Brewers in Minnesota to face the Twins tonight

With recent reports of the Milwaukee Brewers fielding trade offers for closer Josh Hader, the fanbase should not worry. Yes, the MLB All-Star Game is a matter of weeks away, but that also means that the trade deadline is approaching. From there, it will be a matter of seeing which playoff contenders will be able secure a deal for the top players on the trading block to make a push to the World Series.
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues this week when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. It marks the start of a five-game road trip before the All-Star break. Play-by-play man Brian...
Jose Miranda's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth helped the Minnesota Twins earn a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. Miranda's blast came in the middle of a 1-1 game where the Brewers had turned to their closer, Josh Hader. After Jorge Polanco drew a walk and Max Kepler singled to open the inning, Miranda didn't throw away his shot, crushing his eighth home run of the season to send everyone home.
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins MLB odds series for our Brewers Twins prediction and pick. Jason Alexander goes to the mound for the Brewers, while Winder gets the assignment for the Twins. Jason Alexander has a 4.75 ERA, but that number comes from a very small sample...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Kepler exited in the seventh inning on Tuesday after fouling a ball off his knee in the bottom of the sixth, but the Twins also may have been planning on giving the lefty-hitter a breather against the Brewers' southpaw. Kyle Garlick will replace Kepler in right field and the cleanup spot Wednesday afternoon.
Kolten Wong was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2021 season to help improve its defense and offensive production from the second base position. Former top prospect Keston Hiura had a hot bat during his rookie campaign, which made his defensive struggles somewhat tolerable. However, after a disastrous 2020 season, the Brewers signed Wong and started to experiment with Hiura at first base. The move paid off, as Wong not only was a Gold Glove finalist at second base, but also hit well above his career average with a slash line of .272/.335/.447 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI. This season, however, has been an entirely different story.
