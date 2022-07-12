JC Parks looking for additional artists for Giving Tree Project

Welcome to Big Bear Estates; a little piece of heaven nestled in a protective cove with stunning main channel views. As you drive into the Estates, you will immediately note that you are not entering into the typical cookie-cutter subdivision. This home is no exception. With 143 feet of lakefront, this lovely cottage-style home actually sits on a lot and a half, making it ideal for adding a garage, extra parking, and/or an extension onto the home. With 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, and an open floor plan, this home has everything you need in a lakefront retreat with plenty of room for family and friends. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows allow plenty of natural light to spill in, providing lovely lake vistas throughout the home. The tongue & groove wood ceilings throughout are highlighted by beautiful exposed beams giving the home a true lake feel. Set up your personal tour today!
