Jefferson City, MO

JC Parks looking for additional artists for Giving Tree Project

By Leslie Taylor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City Parks’ first Giving Tree is unveiled, and the city is already looking for new artists. The project was inspired by a trip to Chicago where JC Parks Cultural Arts Specialist Leann Porrello encountered their “Chicago Tree Project”. The project saves trees that are dying from a fungal disease and...

