Atlanta experiencing 4th warmest year to date average temperature

Average Temperature Analysis

New data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information indicates that for the first six months of this year, temperatures in Atlanta are trending about 2.1 degrees above average, compared to the temperatures considered normal between 1981 and 2010.

Year-to-Date (January - June) Average Temperature for Atlanta

This data is compiled by averaging the sum of the daily high and daily low temperatures for each day from January 1 through June 30.

The 1981 through 2010 average temperature for the first six months of the year in Atlanta is 60 degrees.

This year, that average temperature is 62.1 degrees -- 2.1 degrees above average -- marking this six month period as the 4th warmest in Atlanta’s history. The 5 warmest periods for Atlanta include 2012, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 1990.

State of Georgia trending drier for the month of June

Statewide, Georgia registered its 12th driest June on record in 2022.

Data: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

While Atlanta received beneficial rainfall late in the month of June, tipping the month-to-date rainfall about an inch above average, the rest of the state did not fair as well with regards to precipitation.

June 2022 daily data for Atlanta

Athens and Albany registered little rainfall throughout the month of June, and Columbus experienced a Top 10 driest June on record with just 1.16 inch of rainfall throughout the entire month.

Columbus, GA Driest Rainfall Data

