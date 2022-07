TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials are celebrating what they’re calling the largest economic development project in Kansas history. Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Gov. and Commerce Sec. David Toland, and other leaders gathered Wednesday evening in downtown Topeka to confirm Panasonic chose a site in Kansas for its new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility. The $4 billion investment will come at the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant in DeSoto, and be the third factory of its kind in the U.S.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO