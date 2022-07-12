ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolton, IL

Kidnapped Dolton girl found, police say

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bG0Oo_0gckVGmm00

DOLTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Amber Alert that may have abruptly woken you up Monday night has been canceled, with the subject of it found.

The Amber Alert went out just after 11 p.m., more than eight hours after 15-year-old Antaneya Smith was believed to be kidnapped in south suburban Dolton by someone wearing a mask. The girl was reported to have been in a black Ford 500 sedan that was chased by police on to I-57 and the Dan Ryan Expressway, and then triggered a crash involving a Illinois State trooper.

Tuesday, just after 3:30 a.m., the Amber Alert was canceled. Officials said Antaneya Smith had been recovered safely. So far, Dolton police are not providing any information about where she was found, who she had been with, or whether that person is in custody.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested after trying to steal CTA bus on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after trying to drive away in a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood. The 36-year-old entered a bus just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road and attempted to drive away but was unsuccessful, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old girl found safe after report that she was abducted in Dolton, resulting in AMBER Alert

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An AMBER Alert was issued hours after a teenage girl went missing in a car that sped off from Dolton up the Dan Ryan Expressway, but the teen was later found safe and was not forthcoming about what happened.Dolton police said around 2:40 p.m. Monday, their officers were called to 142nd street and Woodlawn Avenue for a possible kidnapping.The father of a 14-year-old girl told officers his daughter had texted him saying she was outside a White Castle in Dolton in a car with people she didn't know. The man said his daughter told him the people...
DOLTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Dolton, IL
WGN News

Elderly woman ejected, dies after crash with police car in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A woman was killed Wednesday following a crash with a police vehicle in Gary. At around 12:10 p.m., investigators said a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy, traveling in an unmarked black 2019 Dodge Charger, was traveling east on 5th Avenue when he struck a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla […]
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million. Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice. Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club. Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Dolton Lrb#Ford#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month. Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then forced...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 28, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Janae Hooks, 28, was last seen Tuesday near the intersection of East 66th Place and South Indiana Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy