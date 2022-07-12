Kidnapped Dolton girl found, police say

DOLTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Amber Alert that may have abruptly woken you up Monday night has been canceled, with the subject of it found.

The Amber Alert went out just after 11 p.m., more than eight hours after 15-year-old Antaneya Smith was believed to be kidnapped in south suburban Dolton by someone wearing a mask. The girl was reported to have been in a black Ford 500 sedan that was chased by police on to I-57 and the Dan Ryan Expressway, and then triggered a crash involving a Illinois State trooper.

Tuesday, just after 3:30 a.m., the Amber Alert was canceled. Officials said Antaneya Smith had been recovered safely. So far, Dolton police are not providing any information about where she was found, who she had been with, or whether that person is in custody.

