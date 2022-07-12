ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6EKZ_0gckUpH400

( The Hill ) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

A source told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division about the tour’s bylaws and the PGA’s actions as many players leave for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate severely beaten by his cellmate has died, jail confirms

According to the tour bylaws, players aren’t allowed to participate in other televised golfing events unless they get permission from the organization’s commissioner.

The PGA has banned and fined players who have joined the Saudi tour, which is paying them far more per tournament but has proven controversial due to the country’s record of rights abuses.

A PGA spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation in an email to The Hill, saying, “This was not unexpected. We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated the league over two of its rules involving players competing in different tournaments, the Journal noted. The FTC ended its investigation into the league a year later.

WinCo to stop accepting credit card payments

The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, has suspended a list of prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson for their decision to jump ship to the up-start LIV league.

Some PGA golfers initially filed a release request to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, which took place last month, but were denied by the organization.

The Saudi-backed league has accused the PGA Tour of “monopolistic behavior” toward golfers, writing in a letter that the federal government will have to get involved to investigate the tour’s “unlawful practices,” the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice and LIV Golf for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Stillwater factory to close after sale

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Employees at an Oklahoma flooring plant will soon have to look for new jobs after their company was sold. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. announced that almost all of its North American assets were being purchased by several buyers after the company filed for bankruptcy. As a...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
County
Oklahoma County, OK
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour responds to DoJ investigation over LIV Golf antitrust claims

The PGA Tour is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice over alleged anticompetitive behaviour towards their Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal claim players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division. Those are in relation to the PGA Tour’s...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
KFOR

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer. Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi#Winco
KFOR

Emergency crews respond to train crash near Chickasha

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a train wreck outside of Chickasha Monday afternoon. McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was above the scene and reports a tractor trailer cab was hit by the train and traveled about a quarter-of-a-mile down the tracks as the train came to a stop.
CHICKASHA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy