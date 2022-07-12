ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah pleads guilty to telemarketing scheme

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lf27x_0gckUms700

( The Hill ) – Reality TV star Jen Shah pleaded guilty Monday to running a telemarketing scheme, a charge that could land the 48-year-old in prison for more than a decade.

Shah, one of the stars of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” entered the plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

WinCo to stop accepting credit card payments

She told a judge that beginning in 2012, she participated in a massive telemarketing fraud for nearly a decade that prosecutors say cheated thousands of people nationwide.

“I knew this was wrong and that many people were harmed and I’m so sorry,” Shah told Judge Sidney H. Stein.

The “Housewives” cast member, along with her personal assistant, Stuart Smith, was arrested last year and accused of engaging in the scam that defrauded victims throughout the country by “selling those victims so-called ‘business services’ in connection with the victims’ purported online business.”

She said she knew that she was teaming up with others to market products to people “that had little or no value.”

Cashion football player remembered by family, friends

Many of the victims were described by the U.S. attorney’s office as “elderly” and “vulnerable.”

In a statement afterward, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called Shah a “key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.”

He added: “These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kiersten Ann Fletcher said Shah acted as a “lead broker,” directing what sales workers said to their victims and sharing in illegal profits, using some of the money to pay for the New York City apartment where she lived and for other personal items.

Nichols Hills Police Department investigates Public Works employee for fraud

The charge typically carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years, but under the terms of the guilty plea, prosecutors said they would recommend Shah serve between 11 to 14 years. The Park City resident — who flaunted her luxurious lifestyle as one of the “Housewives” — agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and pay up to $9.5 million in restitution, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Shah is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Stillwater factory to close after sale

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Employees at an Oklahoma flooring plant will soon have to look for new jobs after their company was sold. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. announced that almost all of its North American assets were being purchased by several buyers after the company filed for bankruptcy. As a...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemarketing Fraud#Real Housewives#Reality Tv#Winco#The Housewives
Law & Crime

Nevada Man Who Called Trump His ‘Idol’ Pleads Guilty to Two Jan. 6 Felonies, Agrees to Cooperate with Feds

A Nevada man who had referred to former President Donald Trump as his “idol” has pleaded guilty to two felonies in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers on Jan. 6, as thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol. The mob overwhelmed police and successfully breached the building, interrupting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win and forcing lawmakers to evacuate or shelter in place for hours.
NEVADA STATE
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reacts To Jen Shah Pleading Guilty To Fraud

The reactions are starting to roll in. After asserting her innocence for months, Jen Shah did an about face and plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. This comes just days before her trial, which was scheduled for July 18th. Jen held a surprise court appearance to plead guilty to the count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charges were in connection to an alleged telemarketing scheme that spanned years. The U.S. attorney prosecuting the case dropped the separate money laundering charge against the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Biden misstates the date of the Parkland mass shooting by 100 years while delivering speech on gun reform law

Joe Biden misstated the date of the Parkland, Florida, attack that killed 17 people and injured 17 back in 2018, which at the time was considered the deadliest mass shooting to take place at a US high school.While applauding lawmakers for the passage of a bipartisan gun reform bill that was signed into law in June, the US president began delivering remarks that stressed the need for more action to be undertaken by elected officials to protect the public from gun violence. Mr Biden began citing recent incidents while also calling back to historic mass shootings to underscore the...
PARKLAND, FL
KFOR

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer. Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy