ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man gives $13K to strangers at Waffle House, elsewhere with touching notes

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qKQk_0gckUhSU00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man’s story about a stranger’s act of kindness is warming hearts around the country.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Cate recounted his experience with a man he met at a Waffle House restaurant in Midway last week.

Cate, a former Barack Obama campaign spokesman and the son of WFLA anchor Keith Cate, said he saw the man sitting alone in a booth, attaching money to some notes.

Florida waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: deputies

When asked what he was up to, the man told Cate he had been handing out $1 and $5 bills to people he meets at Waffle House, his favorite restaurant, and elsewhere. The man did not share his name.

Each notes says “Love Every Body” in bold text. The man told Cate those were the last three words his mother said to him before she passed away.

“She didn’t say ‘I love you.’ She said ‘Love everybody.’ So that’s what I’m doing,” the man said, according to Cate.

Cate said the man prints and cuts out the notes every few days, and has given away more than $13,000 to strangers since 2014.

‘Aggressive 10-foot-plus alligator’ closed Florida park for a day

A number of people responded to Cate’s tweets to praise the man’s act of kindness.

“You have no idea how much I needed to read this. So much time spent doom scrolling on Twitter and feeling so sad and helpless about life. I forget the joy I have felt from helping those in need,” one person wrote.

“I just needed to tell you thank you for posting this. Ever since my sister was killed in the Boise mall shooting, it feels as though a snow ball effect has taken all of the light from the world,” a Twitter user who goes by Tiffany said. “This thread helped me remember the lights still here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Republicans in North Carolina county to raffle guns, ammo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Republicans in a North Carolina county are planning a 30-day raffle of guns and ammunition, a move that’s drawing criticism in light of recent mass shootings across the U.S. The Forsyth County Republican Party will offer semiautomatic weapons, among other guns, in the raffle,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

NC breweries among those named best, funniest beer names

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Open Beer competition is a heady brew of the sudsy and the silly. The U.S. Open Beer Championships announced the winners of its annual competition earlier this week, recognizing some of the best ales, IPAs and porters from brewers across the nation. Medalists were awarded in over 150 categories, including best American ale, best Belgian blonde and best cocoa/chocolate beer, to name just a few — and there was even a category for the “Top 10 Beer Names” of the year, based on the “laughter volume” of attendees.
DRINKS
WNCT

We’re No. 1: North Carolina ranks as the top state for business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina came close to being No. 1 in college basketball last April, but today the state reached No. 1 in another key arena: for business. After finishing second a year ago, North Carolina ranked No. 1 in America’s Top States for Business as evaluated by MSNBC based on a series […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
WNCT

Update: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed the $5.00 mark on Saturday, June 11 and continued to inch higher throughout the weekend. As of Monday, prices hovered around $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA. Even an increase of fractions of a...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kevin Love
WNCT

JAMAICA COMES TO NC!!! JERK CHICKEN TACOS AND FRIES

JAMAICA COMES TO NC!!! JERK CHICKEN TACOS AND FRIES. Kinston officials urge communication, vigilance in …. Living Local: New Pollocksville campground seeing …. Living Local: Pollocksville’s boat ramps becoming …. Kinston mayor, local pastors call for end to gun …. Farmers markets helping counties tackle food insecurity. Human remains...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Personhood for unborn begins at conception, Ohio bill says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill that would acknowledge the personhood of an embryo has made its way to the Ohio Statehouse. Introduced Monday by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), House Bill 704 would recognize the personhood and constitutional rights – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – “of all unborn human individuals” at the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle House#Charity#Midway#Barack#Wfla
WNCT

Team Georgia wins NHSGA title; Rose squad places 5th

PINEHURST, N.C. – Team Georgia led wire-to-wire winning the fourth annual NHSGA High School Boys Golf National Invitational on Wednesday. The North Carolina team comprised of five J.H. Rose High School players finished fifth. Georgia, which features players from Alpharetta and Rivers Academy, finished at +11 (875, 274-299-302). Team...
PINEHURST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Charities
WNCT

NC man wins $200,000 from scratch ticket

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man won $200,000 from a $5 lottery scratch-off he bought from a convenience store. Ken Gatling bought a Double Cash Doubler ticket from Duck Thru in Hertford County and found he had won big. Gatling traveled almost two hours to collect his prize at...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Kinston and its history, culture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The exploring in the Eastern North Carolina continues. As part of our month-long series, Living Local, we are heading to a different town or city in ENC every weekday in July. Wednesday, we were in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Museum is right in the heart of downtown Kinston. There is a lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy