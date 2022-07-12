ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Judge denies bail for 3 men charged with shooting an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Beverly

By Bernie Tafoya
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2CHF_0gckUgZl00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A judge has ordered that the three men charged shooting an off-duty Chicago police officer in the West Beverly neighborhood be held with no bail.

The shooting left the Chicago police officer paralyzed.

Chicago police say 28-year-old Demitrius Harrell of Chicago Ridge, 22-year-old Justen Krismantis of south of Kankakee, and 22-year-old Bryant Hayes of the West Side are charged with aggravated battery using a gun. They are accused of shooting off-duty officer Dan Golden following an argument that broke out in a bar on 104th and Western early Saturday.

15th Ward Alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez said it’s outrageous the three weren’t charged with attempted murder.

“For the State’s Attorney not to approve attempted murder charges is an insult not only to Danny’s (Golden) integrity but what justice stands for in the city of Chicago and Cook County,” Lopez said.

"It’s insult to injury that it happened to a police officer but, what those shooters intended to do was very clear. They were upset. They came back with a weapon and started shooting into a crowd. The attempt was more than to scare people. It was to kill people which means they should have been charged with attempted murder," added Lopez.

Alderman Matt O’Shea said Officer Golden was shot after trying to defuse the dispute between two groups.

Comments / 21

Peace is Still 2
3d ago

They shouldn't even be allowed to see A Judge or nothing else other than that jail cell

Reply
4
Dimi Domo
3d ago

Ray Lopez in, Lightfoot out. Plain & simple. Vote her out as well as Foxx. Vote him or another reputable candidate in.

Reply
2
