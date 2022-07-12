ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Akil Baddoo is back with Tigers: 'He's part of our future'

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUthW_0gckTRJx00

Two months ago, the Tigers sent a slumping Akil Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo. The 23-year-old is coming back to the bigs.

Detroit will recall Baddoo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Royals after returning Kody Clemens to Toledo. It wasn't a move that A.J Hinch expected to make on the club's 12-game road trip ahead of the All-Star break, but the lifeless Tigers offense needs a spark -- and Baddoo has been swinging a hot bat in Triple-A.

"The reality is, we are a better team with Akil Baddoo," Hinch said last week. "His energy, his vibe, his impact, his speed. We’ve gotta get more athletic, if I’m being very candid about our roster, and get our guys a little more active. I like a more active team and we’re a better team when we’re running the bases aggressively, and Akil fits into that."

Baddoo was a boon for the Tigers last season, a Rule-5 pick who took the majors by storm, weathered a midseason slump and finished the year as one of the club's most valuable players. But he struggled badly at the start of this season and was sent to Toledo in early May to fix his swing. Consider it fixed: Baddoo is hitting .438 over his last 13 games.

"When you send a guy down with a directive and say, ‘Hey, you gotta do this, this and this,’ and then he goes and does it, you gotta do your part in bringing him back and giving him the opportunity that he deserved on the front end," Hinch said.

Baddoo's return was delayed by an oblique injury he suffered shortly after his demotion. It took him longer than expected to get going, but recently he's looked more like himself.

As for when Baddoo would be back, Hinch said last week, "I doubt it’s on this road trip, but anything can happen." But that was during a six-game win streak for the Tigers and before their current four-game skid. Plans can change in a hurry.

Baddoo should see plenty of time at either corner outfield spot moving forward, as he tries to re-assert himself in Detroit's long-term plans.

"We want him to be Akil Baddoo and the player that we had last year, the energy, the at-bat quality. ... He’s part of our past, part of our present and part of our future and that has not changed despite the lengthy stay in Triple-A," said Hinch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Keeps Making History With Every Hit

It hasn’t been a fun season for the Detroit Tigers, even after all the moves that were made in the offseason that seemingly improved the ballclub. But for future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera, things have been humming along just fine. He is hitting .290 on the season with three home...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Verlander has great comment about making All-Star team

Justin Verlander on Sunday learned that he made his 9th career All-Star team, and he gave a cool answer about earning his latest honor. Verlander was asked whether early in his career he expected to become a 9-time All-Star. The Houston Astros pitcher decided to give an honest answer and admit that he always aimed to have this type of success.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Miguel Cabrera, AJ Hinch hilariously react to Tigers legend’s Rickey Henderson moment

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera took a page out of Rickey Henderson’s book during Tuesday’s 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. In the seventh inning, Cabrera took off and stole third base, his first swiped bag since the 2020 season. His teammates were delighted. After the game, the reactions were priceless. First, Tigers manager AJ Hinch revealed his comical, two-word reaction when he saw Cabrera breaking for third, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody Clemens
97.1 The Ticket

Red Wings strengthen blueline with proven vet Olli Maatta

The Red Wings have added some experience -- and a left-hand shot -- to their young blueline. Detroit has signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, per Darren Dreger. It comes shortly after the club inked forward Andrew Copp to a reported five-year deal as it tries to push back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy