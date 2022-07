Four years ago this spring, I was on a Qantas jet coming into Melbourne, Australia. I had no idea what to expect other than I wanted to see some kangaroos and taste the national delicacy known as Vegemite. I saw the former (mobs of kangaroos roam around the edges of the city like deer do here) and tasted the latter (not eager to do it again, either. Sorry, mate.). I also went to Australia with a typical American idea that I was coming from the most advanced nation in the world and came back chastened that maybe we’re not.

