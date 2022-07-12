Danube Bridge Blocked in Budapest in Protest Over Tax Proposal

Greece has updated the Covid rules and protocols – but they did not do the same for residents. See what these new protocols are. Greece is one of the countries that desperately needed tourist traffic this summer and also one of the European countries that held on to Covid restrictions longer than most. Those restrictions have been lifted – at least for the tourist season – and the government has updated the Covid protocols that will be in place for tourists but not for residents.

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO