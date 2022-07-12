ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Several fires in Carman-Ainsworth High School cancel summer classes

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer school classes are canceled Tuesday after fire crews responded to flames at Carman-Ainsworth High School. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 3

