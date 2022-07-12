ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Baja California pushing to be electric car manufacturing hub

By Salvador Rivera
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlEwz_0gckRnrT00
05 July 2022, Lower Saxony, Emden: Two Volkswagen Passat vehicles and an all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 stand in front of the administration building at Volkswagen… Read More

TIJUANA (Border Report) — As of 2035, all new cars sold in California and in other parts of the U.S. will have to be electric or run on alternative fuels such as hydrogen.

Seeing this as an opportunity, Baja California business leaders want the state to become a hub for the manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles.

Baja’s secretary for the economy and innovation, Kurt Honold, says he and others are planning a trip to Germany and other European countries to promote the state’s desire to be home to factories that will build electric cars in the future.

“We are making the necessary inquiries in preparation for our trip as we try to lure these companies to Baja California,” said Honold.

According to Honold, they are promoting the entire northwest Baja California region including Tijuana, Tecate and Rosarito.

“The idea is to establish assembly plants that will work within the electric car industry as we get closer to 2035 and the deadline set up by California and other parts of the United States.”

Honold was asked about the economic impact expected should these plants ever set up in the Tijuana region, all he would say is that it would be “very favorable due to the area’s proximity to California, one of the biggest consumers of alternative-fuel vehicles.”

“As an example, the Toyota Tacoma plant in place since 2003 provides 3,000 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs, We’re producing Toyota’s biggest selling vehicle,” he said. “It started as a small plant and it’s been growing ever since to what it is today.”

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia emergency SNAP benefits extended through July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of July. The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Tecate, CA
Local
California Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

More than 40 people unaccounted for, Virginia state of emergency declared in response to severe flooding event

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Personhood for unborn begins at conception, Ohio bill says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill that would acknowledge the personhood of an embryo has made its way to the Ohio Statehouse. Introduced Monday by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), House Bill 704 would recognize the personhood and constitutional rights – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – “of all unborn human individuals” at the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Manufacturing#Electric Cars#Baja California#European#Toyota
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia shows signs of shifting back toward GOP

(The Hill) – Recent Republican gains in Virginia are fueling excitement among the GOP and concern among some Democrats that the commonwealth could be shifting rightward. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) surprised many Democrats when he won in last year’s off-year gubernatorial election in a state that had been seen by many in the party as trending blue.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy