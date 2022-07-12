Police seek pick-up truck driver who struck, killed bicyclist in Warren

Photo credit WWJ's Mike Campbell

WARREN (WWJ) -- Warren police are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a man on a bike, killing him.

Officials say a 47-year-old man was riding his bike in the right lane of eastbound 13 Mile Road on Tuesday just after 5 a.m. when he was struck.

Police say the vehicle involved was a black Dodge Ram. Investigators are looking for security videos from nearby businesses to gather more information.

As the Warren police are conducting their investigation, 13 Mile Road between Heritage Parkway and Mound Road is closed, just east of Ryan.

Additional details have not been released at this time.