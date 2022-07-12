ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Wegmans Hold Hiring Event For Rochester Area Stores

By DJ Sight
wdkx.com
 1 day ago

Wegmans is holding a hiring event today July 12th from 2pm-6pm at...

www.wdkx.com

Comments / 0

 

wxxinews.org

Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Foodlink Curbside Market feeding families around Monroe County

GATES, N.Y. — Summer is a time for students to take a break from school. But for some families, summer means the loss of school meals for kids. Combine that with rising food prices and any are struggling to provide food on the table. If anyone knows their produce,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili CSD to host job fair Thursday

GATES CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gates Chili Central School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open positions include school aides, teacher aides, bus drivers and attendants, cleaners, cafeteria monitors, and food service helpers.
GATES, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
WUHF

Drag Me To Brunch: Pride Edition

In celebration of Rochester's Pride Week, drag artist Aggy Dune joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the upcoming "Drag Me to Brunch" event at Hyatt Regency Rochester, which is set to be the biggest one yet!. For ticket information, click here.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester rank among the geekiest cities in America

The geeks will inherit the Earth. Three cities in Upstate New York have been named among the 100 geekiest cities in America on a new list marking “Embrace Your Geekness Day,” which is July 13. Lawn Love, a website that connects homeowners with mowing services and other lawn care providers, compared the 200 largest U.S. cities in a variety of metrics, such as number of fan events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals, costume shops (for cosplayers), “geek meetup groups” (such as LARP, or Live Action Role-Playing), and the number of stores that sell comics, video games, trading cards and board games.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Wegmans#Food Drink#Pittsford
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua YMCA Breaks Ground on New Facility

The YMCA has broken ground on its new facility in Canandaigua. Friday was the official ceremony for the beginning of construction on the 75,000 square foot facility located at the corner of North Street and North Bloomfield Road. The new building will be named after the Sands Family Foundation who donated over 13 million dollars to the project.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor Evans announces Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the city's Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative on Tuesday. The goal of the program is to fill the needs of the city's underserved neighborhoods and bring services to those who need it most. Millions of dollars of the city's budget...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City trying to better connect residents with health resources

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is trying to help residents get healthier. On Tuesday, Mayor Malik Evans announces the start of the city's Total Health and Wellness Initiative. It was co-founded by Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot and Patricia Williams-McGahee. The goal is to improve...
ROCHESTER, NY
Government Technology

Rochester, N.Y., Mayor Announces New CTO, Other Appointments

Rochester, N.Y., Mayor Malik D. Evans announced a series of appointments to department leadership positions last week. William Boudreaux was named the city’s new chief technology officer. Boudreaux has been the acting city director of information technology since January 2022. Prior to his experience with the city, he worked...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHEC TV-10

Giraffe calf receiving veterinary care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that the Masai giraffe calf born earlier this week is a male and is receiving veterinary care for a leg tendon issue and umbilical hernia. With the assistance of animal care staff, Zoo...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

Free, Free, Free! Movies With A Downtown View

Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

Erie Canal Handicap-Accessible Kayak Launch Opens

Yesterday, the Erie Canal just got easier for rowers in the Rochester area. Along the canal in Pittsford, in front of the town’s sewer department offices on Monroe Avenue, a handicap-accessible kayak launch was installed. Bill Smith, Pittsford Town Supervisor, stated: “It’s important to the entire community because everyone...
ROCHESTER, NY

