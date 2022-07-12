Wegmans Hold Hiring Event For Rochester Area Stores

When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.
GATES, N.Y. — Summer is a time for students to take a break from school. But for some families, summer means the loss of school meals for kids. Combine that with rising food prices and any are struggling to provide food on the table. If anyone knows their produce,...
GATES CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gates Chili Central School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open positions include school aides, teacher aides, bus drivers and attendants, cleaners, cafeteria monitors, and food service helpers.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are infinite ways to celebrate Pride in Rochester, even if the city likes to run a tad behind standard schedule. This page provides you with a guide to local events that celebrate everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for, featuring the ROC Pride Festival on Cobbs Hill, free events, music and more.
In celebration of Rochester's Pride Week, drag artist Aggy Dune joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the upcoming "Drag Me to Brunch" event at Hyatt Regency Rochester, which is set to be the biggest one yet!. For ticket information, click here.
The geeks will inherit the Earth. Three cities in Upstate New York have been named among the 100 geekiest cities in America on a new list marking “Embrace Your Geekness Day,” which is July 13. Lawn Love, a website that connects homeowners with mowing services and other lawn care providers, compared the 200 largest U.S. cities in a variety of metrics, such as number of fan events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals, costume shops (for cosplayers), “geek meetup groups” (such as LARP, or Live Action Role-Playing), and the number of stores that sell comics, video games, trading cards and board games.
If you were to ask people what a dream home must have, one of the first things would be to have plenty of water surrounding it. Maybe an outdoor pool or a lake or a large pond, or even the ocean. We don't have the real estate in Western New...
The YMCA has broken ground on its new facility in Canandaigua. Friday was the official ceremony for the beginning of construction on the 75,000 square foot facility located at the corner of North Street and North Bloomfield Road. The new building will be named after the Sands Family Foundation who donated over 13 million dollars to the project.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the city's Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative on Tuesday. The goal of the program is to fill the needs of the city's underserved neighborhoods and bring services to those who need it most. Millions of dollars of the city's budget...
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is trying to help residents get healthier. On Tuesday, Mayor Malik Evans announces the start of the city's Total Health and Wellness Initiative. It was co-founded by Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot and Patricia Williams-McGahee. The goal is to improve...
Rochester, N.Y., Mayor Malik D. Evans announced a series of appointments to department leadership positions last week. William Boudreaux was named the city’s new chief technology officer. Boudreaux has been the acting city director of information technology since January 2022. Prior to his experience with the city, he worked...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester has submitted proposed legislation for a public beach house and site improvements to support the public swimming beach and staff at Durand Eastman Beach on Lake Ontario. July 19, 2022_Proposed Legislation by News10NBC on. The city told News10NBC back in 2020...
JEDDO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Todd Belfield grew up in Gasport but spent nearly twenty-five years working in Washington, D.C. He decided to come back to Western New York and run an antique business. He says "I just needed something different." Todd was looking for a place that could serve...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that the Masai giraffe calf born earlier this week is a male and is receiving veterinary care for a leg tendon issue and umbilical hernia. With the assistance of animal care staff, Zoo...
Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
Yesterday, the Erie Canal just got easier for rowers in the Rochester area. Along the canal in Pittsford, in front of the town’s sewer department offices on Monroe Avenue, a handicap-accessible kayak launch was installed. Bill Smith, Pittsford Town Supervisor, stated: “It’s important to the entire community because everyone...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID subvariants BA-4 and BA-5 continue to emerge across New York State, at a time when immunity from initial vaccines or booster shots may be waning. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says BA-5 doesn’t appear as severe as previous variants. However, the...
