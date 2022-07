According to a report by Agent Advice on the cities with the highest property tax increase in the country, Greensboro has a shot at being number one in 2022-2023. The data used for the report is from the 2021 tax year. Greensboro did not have a property tax rate increase in the 2021-2022 fiscal year and is not on the list for 2021.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO