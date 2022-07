In a relatively new market, crypto has experienced several sudden crashes over the years. 2017 saw one of the most shocking moments for established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin which dropped in value by 65%. Despite this, Bitcoin remains the number one ranking cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, maintaining its position as the most valuable cryptocurrency. Therefore, the question remains, what blockchain networks can help the crypto market rise again in 2022? Here are three currencies that have the potential to do so.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO