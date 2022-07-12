ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

SEEN HIM? NYPD IDs suspect in sexual assault of girl, 11, on SI

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQe6M_0gckNvFX00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD identified a man Tuesday suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at a Staten Island home.

Police said they’re searching for Juan Mendieta, 40, and released a photo of him.

The girl was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions at a home in the area of Van Duzer and Bay streets in St. George, according to police, who said the victim was 11 years old.

The abuse happened on multiple occasions between Oct. 1, 2020, and April 20, 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Ids#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

2 men, vehicle sought in robbery, carjacking on East Harlem street: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects and a vehicle in connection to a robbery and carjacking that occurred in East Harlem, authorities said. According to police, at approximately 3:30, on Thursday, June 23, near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 115th Street, a 43-year-man was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by the two suspects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy