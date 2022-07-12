SEEN HIM? NYPD IDs suspect in sexual assault of girl, 11, on SI

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD identified a man Tuesday suspected of sexually assaulting a girl at a Staten Island home.

Police said they’re searching for Juan Mendieta, 40, and released a photo of him.

The girl was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions at a home in the area of Van Duzer and Bay streets in St. George, according to police, who said the victim was 11 years old.

The abuse happened on multiple occasions between Oct. 1, 2020, and April 20, 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.