HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing two people. It happened Tuesday night in Kyle, Texas in the 100 block of Lawnsdale Road, three miles east of I-35. CBS Austin went back to the scene of the crime to learn more about what happened. We were told the neighborhood is considered a quiet place to live but some residents said they feel that's starting to change.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO