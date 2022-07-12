ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Best Places to Fly a Drone in Austin 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking for a great place to fly your drone or you want to try it out for the first time, these locations are perfect for testing and deployment. They are also managed by Austin Radio Control Associates, and feature small houses for drone enthusiasts. You can fly solo or...

austin.com

A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Power outages in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy tweeted on Thursday night about power outages in South Austin. UPDATE: Power is back for the South Austin outage. They believe is a possible tree limb on the line. Crews will know more information once they arrive. Austin Energy says the outage map is...
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

A Nice Clear Shot of Tesla Giga Texas’ Battery Cathode Plant Progress

In February of 2023, Tesla applied for a permit to extend Gigafactory Texas with a building to produce cathodes for battery production. The Giga Texas cathode plant will likely contribute to Tesla’s 4680 production plans in Austin. Now the Giga Texas cathode plant has come a long way. The...
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Big's Meat Market now open in Buda

Big's Meat Market is now open at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Big's Meat Market held a soft opening July 1 at 270 Old San Antonio Road, Buda. The shop's menu features a brisket burger, a chopped brisket sandwich, a sausage dog and will continue...
BUDA, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Things To Do In Quaint Johnson City, Texas

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A Texas Hill Country, small-town charmer with scenic beauty all around meets history, hills, wine, and wildflowers — that’s Johnson City in a nutshell. Located right in the heart of wine country, this town is not to be missed when planning a visit to the hill country.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Cedar Park, TX USA

I was out walking my dog, Ranger when I found the heart. I was alone at first, but then my mom surprised me by catching up to me once I was at the park. I had planned to walk a shorter route because it was so hot, (Good old 95 degree Taxes weather!) but because my mom is insane she turned me onto our park’s trail. I wouldn’t have found the heart of it hadn’t been for my mom’s unexpected detour! At the trail head she stopped, noticing something hanging on a tree that I had missed. I saw it from the side at first, and the most noticeable thing to me was it’s coloring. It reminded me of a blue jay. She kept walking, but I went over for a closer look. When I realized it was a heart I immediately thought is was adorable, so I carried it for the whole rest of the walk, and all the way home. I love how squishy and soft it is, and I find it very comforting. I love what everyone here is doing!!! I’m so glad I found my quilted heart!
CEDAR PARK, TX
KXAN

American Airlines to launch nonstop flights to Vail from AUS in December

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines is continuing its expansion at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, adding a new nonstop route to Vail, Colorado, this winter. Flights to Eagle County Regional Airport will begin on Dec. 15 and will depart daily through Jan. 9. Service will then be weekly from Jan. 10 through Feb. 15, before becoming daily again Feb. 16 to April 3.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Fire puts temporary halt to Lockhart Bistro￼

An early morning fire at a popular Lockhart restaurant has temporarily closed the business, but plans are to return soon. In the meantime, Lockhart Bistro, operating under its same name, will open at owner Parind Vora’s building in Gonzales. The fire, which caused much damage, was said to have...
LOCKHART, TX
KXAN

Austin residents asked to put garbage out earlier in the day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The summer heat is impacting when your trash gets picked up. Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) said Wednesday it wants customers to place their bins at the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. on their scheduled collection day due to the heat. The change will happen through...
AUSTIN, TX

