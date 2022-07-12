Best Places to Fly a Drone in Austin 2022

I was out walking my dog, Ranger when I found the heart. I was alone at first, but then my mom surprised me by catching up to me once I was at the park. I had planned to walk a shorter route because it was so hot, (Good old 95 degree Taxes weather!) but because my mom is insane she turned me onto our park’s trail. I wouldn’t have found the heart of it hadn’t been for my mom’s unexpected detour! At the trail head she stopped, noticing something hanging on a tree that I had missed. I saw it from the side at first, and the most noticeable thing to me was it’s coloring. It reminded me of a blue jay. She kept walking, but I went over for a closer look. When I realized it was a heart I immediately thought is was adorable, so I carried it for the whole rest of the walk, and all the way home. I love how squishy and soft it is, and I find it very comforting. I love what everyone here is doing!!! I’m so glad I found my quilted heart!

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO