ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — As Tiger Woods paced around the front of the Old Course’s 18th green on Tuesday, he carried an unusual weapon: 4-iron. Woods spread out a handful of his Bridgestone golf balls some 20 to 40 yards in front of the putting surface. He walked from one to another to another, sending each ball skittering across the surface of the turf, through the Valley of Sin, over the large swale guarding the front edge and up onto the green, where they’d trickle to a stop. Woods tested different angles. He hit to different theoretical hole locations. He watched carefully to see how the ball reacted to the slopes and how it broke once it neared its destination.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO