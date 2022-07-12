Study: Philadelphia is 9th most stressed city in the United States

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Several New Jersey neighborhoods, stretching from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Jersey Shore, have been hit by what investigators described as a statewide luxury car theft ring. According to Avalon police, thieves stole four luxury cars — a Mercedes, a BMW, a Porsche and a Bentley — between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Home surveillance cameras captured the thieves, who were wearing gloves and masks. Police Chief Jeff Christopher said the crooks were able to steal the cars because their owners either left their key fobs in their vehicles, or they left their homes unlocked, which allowed...

