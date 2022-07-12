ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Shots fired on Brooklyn sidewalk

By CBS New York Team
 1 day ago

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows two suspects walk up to a man who's sitting on a scooter and fire shots at him.

It happened on Junius Street near Broadway Junction.

The man fell off the scooter but was not hit.

Police say the bullets narrowly missed multiple people nearby, including a woman and her baby.

So far, there's no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

