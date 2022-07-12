ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Kisses A Shirtless Justin Bieber Aboard A Boat During Vacation: Photos

By James Crowley
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6JoH_0gckGVAs00

The Biebers relaxed in the sun during a fun-filled vacation in Idaho, after Justin's battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

