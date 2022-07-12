ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Little Black Dress As She Celebrates Turning 42: It’s ‘Very Exciting’

By Jason Brow
 1 day ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Oh lil Mrs. 42, look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” wrote Jessica Simpson at the start of the Instagram message she posted on July 11, a day after she kicked off her 42nd trip around the sun. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer also shared a photo of her in a gorgeous little black dress that featured some classy cutouts and a plunging neckline. However, in Jessica’s birthday message, she celebrated not her exterior looks but her inner beauty. ‘

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience, and strength over the last [four] decades,” she wrote. “Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself, and I do love her very much. I know my purpose, and I must say that, ladies and gents, I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend.” She ended her message with a dash of excitement and a pair of star emojis. “Okay, 42. Time to Rock’ n’ Roll.”

Jessica also shared photos of her birthday party on her Instagram Story. In a series of snaps, the singer and designer posed with family and friends at a restaurant – including one of her blowing out her candles on a birthday cake. Jessica even got a few extra shots of her “leanin’ into the moonbeams.” However, the most touching photos were the message her kidsBirdie Mae Johnson, 3, Ace Johnson, 9, and 10-year-old Maxwell Johnson – gave her in via Blinkies Donuts. “HBD MOM,” the green-frosted treats read.

Ace even dressed up as a robot for his mother. “To Mom, From Ace,” the message on the front of his cardboard robot costume read. “The Best Mom Ever in the World. I love you so much.”

Jessica joined her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids for a boat ride on Lake Austin. She revealed that “our family had the best 4th of July week” in her home state of Texas. At the start of the month, Jessica was spotted in LAX while wearing a SKIMS Dress. It turns out that she and the family were headed to the Lone Star state.

“We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip, and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

