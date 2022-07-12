ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Search for missing Missoula man canceled

montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - An alert is out for a man last seen in Missoula Monday evening. Shane Patrick Cummins, 65, is described as 6-foot-2, 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

New developments in missing person cold case

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police are investigating new developments in a missing person cold case in western Montana. A Missoula Police Department spokesperson confirms a wallet with an ID for Melissa Arnold turned up near St. Regis last month. Arnold was reported missing in February 2018. Police collected the wallet...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Assaults Ex-Boyfriend in Lolo, Threw Beer and Broom at Him

On July 9, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in Lolo for a report of a physical disturbance. Dispatch relayed that two separate bystanders called the disturbance in. The first caller advised that a female was chasing a male with a broom. A second caller advised that a female was strangling a male and that both parties eventually entered the residence.
LOLO, MT
Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,648 Cases, Five Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 292,026 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,648 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,868 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,508,197 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 569,285...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Montanan

Report: Fatal Ovando bear attack likely caused by food-conditioned bear

The final report on the Ovando bear attack that killed a California bicyclist last summer found that the incident was likely an attack driven by a food-conditioned bear. The recently released Interagency Grizzly Bear Executive Committee report found that food and toiletries inside and near the tent, as well as food scent left behind from […] The post Report: Fatal Ovando bear attack likely caused by food-conditioned bear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
OVANDO, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Tries to Stab Man With a Box Cutter at the Poverello Center

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 5:43 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a female suspect who had reportedly attempted to stab a person with a box cutter near the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, the officer observed the female suspect, who was later identified as Lora Hernandez and ordered her to sit on the curb and put her hands on top of her head. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj
AM 1450 KMMS

5 Unbiased Reasons Why Bozeman Is Better Than Missoula.

Here in Montana, there are a few premier places to live. Two of those are Bozeman and Missoula. Of course, these two cities have a long history of rivalry, especially when it comes to sports. I mean, there is nothing bigger in Montana than Cat/Griz, right?. Having said that, which...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
livelytimes.com

Speaking Irish: Fáilte Montana Festival

The Friends of Irish Studies in the West is taking over Missoula’s popular Celtic Festival and rebranding it as Fáilte Montana Festival. The festival, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Caras Park, will feature Irish and Irish/Americana fusion music, dancers, games, local food vendors, beer/hard seltzer/wine, and Irish/Celtic-themed goods.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Supermoon shines bright over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The supermoon shone bright over Big Sky Country Wednesday night. Viewers sent in photos. Benji Hegg caught it peaking over Mount Sentinel in the Missoula area. Amy Gunderson caught it with an orange hue over Butte. The moon was closest to earth last night, but it...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth

On July 9, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop of a green Ford Explorer. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A Missoula Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation,” Arnold said. “During the contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver, Dustin Bissell, had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation. The officer observed indicators of impairment on Bissell as well. The officer contacted probation and parole and advised them of the stop, the contact, and the observations during the contact.”
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Can You Hear the Elk in Missoula?

The sound of the elk bugling is enough to make anyone stop and listen. But when you hear men, women and kids all trying their best to sound like them calling from 7,000 feet, you stop and stare as well!. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundations World Elk Calling Championships return...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Demand for Missoula homes remains, but has eased from last year

MISSOULA - You'll probably still end up paying the asking price for a new home in Missoula's robust housing market this summer. But local Realtors are seeing fewer houses sold in "bidding wars" above the list price. The median house price in Missoula, which climbed above $500,000 for the first time last spring, hasn't dropped any, with the average at $538,000.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy