Prime Day Fashion Pick: This Drew Barrymore-Inspired Dress Is Only $30

With summer in full swing, it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe. We know summer as sundress season, but another summer staple is the flowy maxi dress. Drew Barrymore was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous green floral maxi dress that gave us so much inspo for our own summer looks. We found a similar dress with the perfect mix of boho and cottagecore. The Zesica Flowy Maxi Dress is fun, flowy and just what you need in this season’s wardrobe for under $50 on Amazon.

Zesica Flowy Maxi Dress: $29.99 – $39.99 – Buy it on Amazon

This flowy dress shows off a cute floral pattern for any occasion. Coming in 12 colors, keep it classic in neutral colors like beige or black or add some flair with bold colors like red or yellow, or add some subtle charm with lilac or sage green — whatever look you’re going for, Zesica has the color to achieve it with this maxi dress.

Along with the dress’s flowing bottom, its flattering flutter sleeves add to its carefree bohemian vibe. Wearing this Zesica dress will give you the best of both cottagecore and boho aesthetics for a cool, playful look.

Despite those sleeves and the bottom section, the maxi dress still delivers a fitted look. The dress’s top is elastic, giving a flattering look at the top that complements the tiered, ruffled skirt at the bottom. Also, don’t worry about being hot and uncomfortable with this dress; it’s breathable enough to stay cool and comfortable at any summer function.

Wear this floral dress with your favorite summer sandals to the farmers’ market or brunch. Later on, swap the sandals for heels and wear it to a summer wedding or for a dinner date. Whether you need super casual or a little more refined, this dress has the versatility your wardrobe needs.

Go with the flow this summer thanks to the Zesica Flowy Maxi Dress. Every girl needs a fun, flowy floral dress like this one that can work for any occasion. It’s under $50 on Amazon, making it affordable especially compared to dresses of similar style. Get one, two, or three of these dresses in different colors to make this your most boho-inspired summer yet.