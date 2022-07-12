ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day deal: The excellent Bose 700 headphones just hit their lowest price ever

By Millie Davis-Williams
 1 day ago

Prime Day is here, and this is one of the best deals yet. One of our favorite pairs of headphones have crashed to a new low price, so we highly recommend snatching them up before they're gone.

Right now, the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are just $269 on Amazon . That's a huge saving of $110 off their usual price, and the biggest discount we've seen for this model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xo2lr_0gckFo2000

Bose 700: was $379 now $269 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $110 off (both Triple Black and Silver Luxe). View Deal

The Bose 700 are some of the best headphones you can buy. With excellent ANC, sound quality, and intuitive touch controls, you simply can't go wrong if you choose to pick these headphones up.

In our Bose 700 review , we were impressed with their attractive design, precise and balanced audio as well as their touch controls. We also noted that the Bose 700 deliver a precise, wide soundstage, with balanced highs, mids and lows. In other words, serious audiophiles looking for top sound performance won't be disappointed.

We also rate the Bose 700 as the best headphones for working from home . They are outstanding on voice and video calls, and with 11 levels of ANC, you can rest assured your calls won't be disturbed by outside noise.

These over-ear headphones weigh just 8.96 ounces and come with a 42-inch audio cable, as well as a 20-inch USB-C cable. They Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a range of up to 33ft (10m).

The sales will keep coming, so check out our Prime Day deals page for all the biggest discounts. Plus, check out our Prime Day headphone deals page to see the best sales around on audio products.

