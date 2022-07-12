This Ninja Foodi air fryer has just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best air fryers , Amazon's Prime Day deals are the ideal time to find a bargain. For those who often cook up a feast, this Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer is on sale for just $159 . With a fantastic savings of just under $100, it’s probably one of the best deals we’ve seen for one of the best air fryers right now.

Ninja Foodi air fryers are a popular, must-have appliance in many kitchens alongside the best Instant Pots . Not only are they convenient and produce delicious results, but require little to no oil compared to deep frying. So grab this great Ninja Foodi air fryer deal while it’s still available.

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $226 now $159 @ Amazon

Equipped with two baskets, the Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. It also includes dishwasher-safe crisper plates, and easy-to-clean baskets. View Deal

At $159, this is one of the lowest prices the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer has gone down to, which makes it a hard deal to pass. And if you have a large family to cater for, the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer is the ideal addition to your kitchen. Needless to say, this deal won’t last long, so grab this bargain while it's hot.

Keep checking Tom’s Guide as we’ll be tracking more deals across all product categories this Prime Day .

