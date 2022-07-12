ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Ninja Foodi air fryer has just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day

By Cynthia Lawrence
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best air fryers , Amazon's Prime Day deals are the ideal time to find a bargain. For those who often cook up a feast, this Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer is on sale for just $159 . With a fantastic savings of just under $100, it’s probably one of the best deals we’ve seen for one of the best air fryers right now.

Ninja Foodi air fryers are a popular, must-have appliance in many kitchens alongside the best Instant Pots . Not only are they convenient and produce delicious results, but require little to no oil compared to deep frying. So grab this great Ninja Foodi air fryer deal while it’s still available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sw9YP_0gckFSYu00

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $226 now $159 @ Amazon
Equipped with two baskets, the Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. It also includes dishwasher-safe crisper plates, and easy-to-clean baskets. View Deal

At $159, this is one of the lowest prices the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer has gone down to, which makes it a hard deal to pass.  And if you have a large family to cater for, the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer is the ideal addition to your kitchen. Needless to say, this deal won’t last long, so grab this bargain while it's hot.

Keep checking Tom’s Guide as we’ll be tracking more deals across all product categories this Prime Day .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

You can buy a Smart TV for $90 for Prime Day (seriously)

One thing we all know is that Prime Day deals are the best of the year, not only because electronics are the most discounted products, but also because there’s a ton of competition from other retailers. In fact, Best Buy has better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon, although Amazon isn’t a slouch either, especially with the offer on this Insignia F20-series for $90. That’s right, you read that correctly: $ 90, down from the retail price of $170, which constitutes an , or roughly 47% off, which is a lot.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Walmart’s huge sale has new Rollbacks and deep discounts all week long

Forget about waiting until Black Friday and the holidays to get great deals. The middle of the summer is a perfect time to stock up on electronics, back-to-school items, or just presents for yourself for around the house. There are copious amounts of sales in the summer that you can monitor. But you’re going to find yourself double-checking the prices of the new Walmart Rollbacks because you won’t believe the prices are real.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Even Cheaper Than Usual During Prime Day, with Prices Starting at Just $13

In the case of its little-known Outlet Store — very low, it seems!. ICYMI, Prime Day is now in full swing, which means there are deals on deals to be had all over the site. While much of the not-to-be-missed merch is easy to find on the homepage and beyond, our best tip is to search high and low for the lesser-known sales that could save you plenty of moola in the long run.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances

Ninja and KitchenAid are iconic brands with a myriad of appliances from blenders to stand mixers and even ice cream makers. Both brands have become essential kitchen companions whenever you're ready to prep a meal. Since Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, deals on internet-favorite Ninja and KitchenAid appliances are ramping up — so you can start mixing, kneading and air frying your favorite recipes and save in the process.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Amazon Prime Day#Instant Pots#Air Broil#Dehydrate
People

Beat the Prime Day Rush with 19 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals Amazon Already Dropped — Up to 56% Off

If your kitchen appliances and everyday cookware have seen better days, there's no better time than right now to refresh and invest in the pieces you've had your eyes on. Even though Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away — it's July 12 and 13 this year, to be exact — that doesn't mean you need to wait to start shopping. The retail giant has already dropped tons of deals on popular kitchen items, including appliances from Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and other brands. Before the two-day sale event even begins, you can score impressive discounts (up to 56 percent off!) on coffee makers, cookware, and other kitchen gadgets and appliances.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Colorful Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Ahead of Prime Day—Save Up to $131 Right Now

A Le Creuset Dutch oven is often the one piece of high-end cookware every home cook and food lover pines for. And after being gifted a beautiful purple 5.5-quart model for my birthday, I'm living proof that it's a worthwhile investment that will pay off. Since these coveted Dutch ovens come with a steep price tag and rarely go on sale, finding them at a good price can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, Amazon just slashed the price on three Le Creuset Dutch ovens ahead of Prime Day — and you won't want to miss out.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Allrecipes.com

Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Teeming With Early Prime Day Deals — Score Up to 56% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is July 12 and 13, but in true Amazon fashion, there are tons of can't-miss deals leading up to the big event. Shuffling through the mega-retailer's endless pages of products can be a bit overwhelming, so our editors did the legwork for you to find the best early Prime Day kitchen deals to shop right now.
SHOPPING
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
Phone Arena

Apple's 2020 iPad Air drops to a crazy low price at Walmart on Prime Day eve

Best Buy is not the only major US retailer trying to steal Amazon's thunder right before the official start of this year's Prime Day celebration, and although Walmart is not using bombastic "Black Friday in July"-style labels to promote its own hot summer deals on some of the hottest gadgets out there, one sale in particular looks too good to ignore or put off.
ELECTRONICS
People

The Best of Amazon Prime Day: Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever

Amazon's Prime Day sale features over one million deals this year, and Apple fans are in luck: The brand's wildly popular AirPods are part of the discounts. Apple AirPods are on sale for Prime Day — and a couple are going for some of their lowest prices ever. Shoppers can score epic deals on the most-reviewed second-generation AirPods, the best-selling Pro edition, and the on-ear AirPods Max. The headphones are up to 43 percent off, and deals start at $90.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Now, on Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock Up on Keurig Pods

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too many backup K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs are on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score 60 pods from various roasters for $26, 100 Amazon brand pods for $24 or scoop up 40-pack of Green Mountain coffee cups a for $20.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Amazon Echo dot is the cheapest it’s ever been this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is picking up steam, and we’re already spotting great deals on tech, games consoles, booze, fitness equipment and more.Of particular interest to shoppers every year is the retail giant’s own range of Amazon devices and smart home gadgets, which includes the newest Amazon Echo dot speaker (was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk). Right now, the Echo dot has 60 per cent off and is the cheapest it’s ever been.Designed to help you and your family out around the home, the voice-activated speaker can answer any burning questions you’ve got, set timers and reminders, play music and games, read...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy Has a Fantastic Apple Earbuds Deals Right Now (With a Small Catch)

Best Buy has several headphones and earbuds on sale as part of its Black Friday in July Sale, including the AirPods Pro for $180 and the AirPods Max for $450. Those are pretty good prices, but the deals that stood out to me were for a trio of Geek Squad Certified refurbished Apple earbud models. You can pick up the black version of the Beats Fit Pro for $90 ($110 off their list price) or the black Beats Studio Buds for only $50 ($100 off their list price). And finally the AirPods Pro are $130 ($40 off what they would cost new at Amazon, where they are currently $170). Those only come in white, of course.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy