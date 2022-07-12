ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maven CS.1 Spotting Scope is on Sale During Prime Day 2022

By Ryan Chelius
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
Hunting season is around the corner, and there’s no better time to upgrade your optics. Having quality glass in the field can be the difference between locating game and just sitting on the side of a mountain all day. Many hunters will outfit themselves with a pair of binos and a spotting scope, but the latter can often be expensive and deter hunters. If you’ve been looking for the right deal to pull the trigger on a new spotter then this is your chance. Maven’s CS. 1 Spotting Scope is on sale for 25% off during Prime Day, so hunters can pick up this premium spotting scope for only $600.

Maven’s CS. 1 Spotting Scope

Key Features:

  • Magnification Range: 15x-45x
  • Obj. Lens Diameter: 65mm
  • Weight: 40.4 oz
  • Frame Material: Magnesium and aluminum
  • FOV: 3.3”/1.5”
  • Lens Coating: Fully multi-coated

The CS. 1 is built with extra-low dispersion ED Glass to offer a clear image and features a 15-45x magnification range with a 65mm objective lens for long-range performance. The CS. 1 is built from a lightweight magnesium and aluminum frame which makes it easy to pack and carry in the field. The waterproof, fogproof, and scratch resistant lens coatings make this an ideal in-the-field accessory that will perform no matter the conditions. It has an angled eyepiece which makes viewing a pleasure whether you’re in the truck, on a mountain, or at the range.

The CS. 1 is a great lightweight spotting scope that still has the power to locate game at a distance. Maven Optics

This spotting scope can be enjoyed by all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts including birders, hunters, and long-range shooters. The fully multi-coated lenses offer an exceptionally clear and bright high-contrast image. Plus, if something does happen to your spotter, you are covered by the Maven lifetime warranty. And yes, you’re still covered even though you bought it from Amazon (at an awesome discount).

I recently moved West to chase elk and mule deer this fall and the CS. 1 will be with me every step of the way. Glassing for game is arguably the most important part of a hunt. If you don’t know where the animals are, well, then you can’t hunt them. Quality glass is an investment that any serious hunter should make, and there’s no better time to invest than Prime Day 2022. Get the Maven CS. 1 for 25% off on Amazon while it’s still there. You won’t regret it.

For more Prime Day 2022 savings, check out our favorite deals on Coleman gear, outdoor smartwatches, pocket knives, camp gear, and more.

