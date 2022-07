Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Laura Bentz and Mary Donahue—two art professors at Chadron State University—have joined forces at the Fred Simon Gallery to exhibit their visions of the Sandhills of Nebraska, with a show opening July 15. Photographer/printmaker Bentz and painter Donahue evoke the beauty of the grassy plains, wide skies, sentinel trees and rocky scapes of this unique ecosystem.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO