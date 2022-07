The 2022 MLB Draft gets underway July 17. Here's a look at what the first round could look like. Each pick is accompanied by its league-mandated value, the total bonus pool for that particular team, and where that bonus pool ranks in MLB. Individual pick values are added up to calculate a team's total bonus pool. Clubs are allowed to sign prospects above (over slot) or below (under slot) the expected value of the pick but can't exceed their total bonus pool when signing all drafted players.

