Highland Park, IL

Fall Out Boy donating $100k to gun safety organisation following Highland Park shooting

Kerrang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Out Boy are doing yet more important work via their Fall Out Boy Fund, announcing that they will be donating $100,000 to gun safety organisation Everytown. The news comes after the July 4 Highland Park shooting in the band's...

www.kerrang.com

Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
Person
Patrick Stump
hotnewhiphop.com

Highland Park Shooter's Father Reportedly Sponsored His Gun Permit

On the 4th of July, Robert Crimo III killed seven people and injured another 47 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It was yet another mass shooting tragedy that has left the majority of Americans wanting some form of gun control. Background checks have proven to be a controversial method of controlling who can and can't get weapons. In this particular case, a thorough background check probably would have saved lives.
The Independent

Death toll from July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park rises to seven as victims named

The death toll from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park has now risen to seven, with one of the wounded victims succumbing to their injuries one day on from the attack.Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon that a seventh victim had died.The victim’s age and identity have not been revealed.Meanwhile, the six previous victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.The first six adults...
Mother Jones

Illinois Has a Strong Red Flag Law. The Highland Park Shooter Showed Warning Signs. What Happened?

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Before opening fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, the 21-year-old gunman presented clear warning signs that he posed a risk to himself and others: He had reportedly experimented with self-harm and attempted suicide, according to family friends. He also threatened “to kill everyone” in 2019, according to state police, leading officers to confiscate more than a dozen knives from his home.
