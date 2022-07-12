ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber Collaborative takes annual awards celebration on a Summer Detour

By Special to Seacoastonline
 1 day ago
PORTSMOUTH – It’s been held on Four Tree Island, the Shoals Steamship Company Dock, Chestnut Street outside the Music Hall and even at the salt piles, but this year the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth’s annual business awards celebration will take place inside at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club.

This highly anticipated event, dubbed Summer Detour 2022 presented by Service Credit Union, is a celebration of the local business community. Its name is not only a play on the detour taken from its traditional outdoor venues, but also a tribute to getting the job done — even when your route takes a turn or two.

Hosted by the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, the awards celebration will take place on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m.

There'll be cash bar cocktails and heavy appetizers, and the awards portion of the evening will include one surprise award, the Building a Better Community Award. The awards ceremony aims to honor the Portsmouth business community and Chamber members who contribute to its success. Awards include Volunteer of the Year, Collaborator of the Year, the Small But Mighty Business of the Year, and the Big Business of the Year.

Crown Jules, a band steeped in the essence of Motown and soul, will set the scene for eating, drinking, mingling and networking.

Tickets to Summer Detour, the Chamber’s biggest fundraising event +of the year, are available at portsmouthstreetlife.com.

The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth is celebrating its 105th year. Learn more at PortsmouthCollaborative.org.

