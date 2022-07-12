ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian Net Worth

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian is one of the most famous reality TV stars today, thanks to their popular reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But this TV personality, model and entrepreneur is not only well-known. She is also one of the richest celebrities in the world today. Early Life....

Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings...
ELECTIONS
Page Six

North West and her friends took Kim Kardashian’s private jet to birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style. “The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs. Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling. “This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.” Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week. In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and North West Bring Their Bold Style to Paris

Say bonjour to one of Paris' most stylist mother-daughter duos. Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North West, were spotted in the City of Light on Tuesday amid Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The star and her youngster were hard to miss on the street in Paris as they were photographed outside a Balenciaga store sporting vibrant hues. While North donned a royal blue jacket from dad Kanye 'Ye' West's former Pastelle brand with matching sunglasses, Kim opted for neon green pantashoes and a coordinating camouflage print shirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Net Worth#Nba
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" Design

Kim Kardashian is one of the busiest figures in the fashion world right now, with her "SKIMS" clothing brand and "SKKN" skincare line gaining more notoriety and fame every day. In a recent Instagram video where she showed off the BTS creative process for SKKN, complete with mood boards and packaging models, Kim spoke about how her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West provided creative input for her brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

See Kanye West's $3.6M Bachelor Pad From Before He Married Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has become just as famous for his fashion and design work as for his rap music, and it's no surprise. All the way back in 2003 when he first made it big on the mainstream, West helped design his own home in the Hollywood Hills. That house went up for sale recently, and thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com we can take a virtual tour of it for ourselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Fainted While Experiencing Anxiety Over Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

The final episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians airs tonight, and in a sneak peak Khloe Kardashian shares how she felt last year when she learned that Tristan Thompson, 31, had cheated on her and gotten another woman pregnant. “I’m so anxious I fainted the other day,” the 37-year-old admitted to her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, during a FaceTime call. The model was understandably shocked and said, “What? Khloe, how do you? When did you faint?” But the Good American designer didn’t seem to concerned by the scary situation and just said, “You know…”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

'The Kardashians' Season 2: EYNTK

Hulu gave us the news we'd been waiting for when they announced on July 11 that The Kardashians will be back for Season two. This came after we'd just finished - well almost - digesting the drama that unfolded in season one, which wrapped up in June, 2022. And better yet, we even have a date to put in our diary: September 22 2022.
TV SERIES

