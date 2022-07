ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — A woman has been arrested in the death of a baby found in a vault toilet at a campground in 1997, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities say the woman, formerly of Garnet, Michigan, was arrested in Wyoming Tuesday and is awaiting extradition back to Michigan, where she will be charged with homicide-open murder.

