Jason Oppenheim’s Mykonos mystery woman identified as model Marie-Lou

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 1 day ago
Jason Oppenheim's mystery woman in Greece has been revealed to be influencer Marie-Lou. mariejuo/Instagram

Jason Oppenheim’s Mykonos mystery woman has been revealed to be model Marie-Lou.

The “Selling Sunset” star was seen in photos packing on the PDA with the influencer Friday while on vacation in Greece, but Us Weekly reported that she may be just a fling.

“It appears to be a random hookup while he was in Mykonos. Nothing serious,” one source told the magazine Monday.

A second source shared that the Oppenheim Group co-founder is “really happy and in a good place” following his split from co-star Chrishell Stause.

Oddly, the last time Oppenheim, 45, vacationed in Greece he was accompanied by Stause.

The pair broke up in December 2021 after dating for nearly seven months. They decided to go their separate ways after realizing they were not on the same page about wanting to start a family.

“It appears to be a random hookup while he was in Mykonos. Nothing serious,” a source said.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” Oppenheim wrote in a statement posted to social media at the time.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Oppenheim’s fling comes after his breakup with Chrishell Stause.

Meanwhile, Stause, 40, has moved on with nonbinary Australian singer G Flip.

After the couple confirmed their relationship, the “All My Children” alum made it clear that she does not “care what the physical form is” because she is all “about the heart.”

Stause was previously married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021.

