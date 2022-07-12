ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-person absentee voting underway for MO primary; deadline approaching to request mail-in absentee ballot

In-person absentee voting for Missouri’s primary election is underway at your local election authority until 5 p.m. on August 1. Missouri Secretary of...

Missouri bill signed into law makes sweeping changes to the state’s elections system

Get your photo ID ready if you plan to vote in Missouri’s General Election. Governor Parson has signed a bill into law that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote, beginning in the November election. The legislation also allows no-excuse absentee voting for up to two weeks prior to an election and gets rid of Missouri’s presidential preference primary election by instead moving to a caucus system. The bill sponsor, state Representative John Simmons, says using a utility bill or bank statement is a weak form of identification to vote.
MISSOURI STATE
3 Missouri Airports To Receive Federal Infrastructure Funds

Three of Missouri’s regional airports will receive federal grants from last year’s passage of the federal infrastructure law. Marshall Griffin has details. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
MO Chamber President talks about the state’s jobs situation

“Help Wanted” signs are a common item found in more and more business windows around the state. Missouri had more than 96-thousand job openings posted in June – that’s just the ones known from job boards, newspapers, and employer websites. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, also known as MERIC, says registered nurse openings lead with more than 44-hundred, followed by roughly 35-hundred software developer and analyst jobs. Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dan Mehan says businesses around the state desperately need talented workers.
MISSOURI STATE
Fewer people have died on Missouri roads, but most deaths happen when no seat belt is worn

The number of people getting killed on Missouri roadways this year is down considerably compared to this time a year ago. Through the first six months of 2022, 413 Missourians lost their lives on the road. That’s compared to 445 through the first half of 2021. Assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson says the progress is encouraging, but not a reason to celebrate.
MISSOURI STATE
MoDOT chief says a new half-decade record construction plan is close to action

The group that oversees Missouri’s roads and bridges has approved a program that will affect drivers for the next half-decade. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has given the green light to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also called “STIP.” The program is developed by state and regional planning agencies on how to use 10 billion dollars in federal and state revenues for transportation infrastructure over the next five years. Director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna says the deal is on the verge of being final.
MISSOURI STATE
If you can’t take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri’s cooling centers

If you can’t take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri’s cooling centers. Missouri has more than 500 cooling centers, including at many local libraries, senior centers, Salvation Army locations and local health departments. Mitzi St. John, with Columbia Public Library in mid Missouri, says her library is a designated cooling center with many activities for people to do while they stay cool.
MISSOURI STATE
MO State Fair ready to go, working to keep prices down

The Missouri State Fair is ready to go, says Fair Director Mark Wolfe. It’s August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia. He says last year’s fair rebounded from the pandemic and they are expecting large crowds this year, while trying to keep costs down. Even with higher gas...
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois Poison Control Center Warns Public of Fake Prescription Pills, Drug Substitutions as Fentanyl Use Rises

Now that summer is in full swing with concerts, music festivals and sporting events, the Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is warning the public to stay safe by avoiding recreational drugs, especially synthetic recreational drugs. In June, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported multiple fatal and non-fatal overdose clusters in several Northern Illinois counties related to heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
CENTER, MO
Kander’s new book focuses on healing from PTSD

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander has a new book out by a major publisher that tells of how he went from being courted as a presidential candidate to being crippled by his own PTSD, and how he got help. He wants to reach others through the book. Kander...
MISSOURI STATE

