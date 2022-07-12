In-person absentee voting underway for MO primary; deadline approaching to request mail-in absentee ballot

The group that oversees Missouri’s roads and bridges has approved a program that will affect drivers for the next half-decade. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has given the green light to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also called “STIP.” The program is developed by state and regional planning agencies on how to use 10 billion dollars in federal and state revenues for transportation infrastructure over the next five years. Director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna says the deal is on the verge of being final.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO